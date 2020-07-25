Overview

Dr. Farhat Mehmood, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Mehmood works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.