Dr. Farhana Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhana Kazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhana Kazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Kazi works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Hospital1401 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006 Directions (972) 810-0700
-
2
Coppell Office215 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 225, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (469) 293-2067
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazi?
Dr. Kazi takes the time to explain everything to you, so you understand it completely. I feel very confident with her. Her staff is very nice also. I highly recommend Dr. Kazi.
About Dr. Farhana Kazi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1154384881
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr
- Hennipen Co
- University of Connecticut Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- St. Josephs College, Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.