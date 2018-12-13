Overview

Dr. Farhana Kazi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Kazi works at FIRST TEXAS HOSPITAL CARROLLTON LLC in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.