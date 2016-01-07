Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Tariq works at
Locations
1
Ssm Health Neurology800 NW 9th St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 815-5050
2
St Anthony Physicians Healthplex East Specialty Clinic3400 S Douglas Blvd Ste 305, Oklahoma City, OK 73150 Directions (405) 272-2850
3
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 272-8310
4
St. Anthony Neurosurgery535 NW 9th St Ste 205, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tariq is an amazing Pain Physician. She is extremely passionate and competent. He is an authority in the subject and has published extensively on various topics in Neurology. He is very empathetic towards her patients and takes a holistic approach towards patent care. No wonder all her patients love him.
About Dr. Farhan Tariq, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356481600
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq works at
Dr. Tariq has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.