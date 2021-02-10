Overview

Dr. Farhan Taghizadeh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Taghizadeh works at Surgical Oncology and Gastrointestinal Surgery Consultants LLC in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.