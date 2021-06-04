Overview

Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqi works at FASTMD in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Odessa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.