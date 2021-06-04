Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Locations
-
1
Fastmd1801 N Belcher Rd Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 380-5299
-
2
Fastmd701 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 723-4698
-
3
Florida Advanced Spine and Sports Trauma Centers2040 Short Ave Ste 100, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (727) 380-5302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?
I had a 4,5,6,7 severely degraded neck. I had all but lost hope after many doctors I found Dr Seddiqi. My life was in shambles myelopathy pain I had all but lost hope. After much research I found my doctor. I can say I was skeptical that life could be restored in any shape or manner. But from my preliminary visit to my surgery I was nothing short of amazed in the care I was given at every level. I can say he and his team gave me my life back. They treated me as if I was their one and only patient. I had a hole team on surgery day devoted to me. And each and every one of them made me feel I was their world for that moment. Shortly after surgery I could tell things were better. I actually could feel my fingers again the constant pain I had for year was gone. To top off thing what kind of surgeon comes to this North Dakotan oil workers room at 11:00 pm at my hotel just to see how I was . I am so thankful to he and his team that I will forever be grateful. R Ludlow
About Dr. Farhan Siddiqi, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124055306
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Institute For Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery|Maryland Spinal Reconstructive Surgery
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Hyde Park
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center - Hyde Park|North Shore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center-Hyde Park
- Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqi speaks Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.