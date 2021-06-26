Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Mohammad works at
Locations
Texas Oncology-McKinney South4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 215, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 952-5007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My fiance was treated by Dr. Farhan Mohammad. He is very compassionate, caring, honest and very understanding. He facilitated all of our requests. He even came on the weekends and after hours to visit my fiance at the hospital. He answered our calls outside of his working hours. He listened to our concerns and requests with an open mind. My fiance felt that Dr. Mohammad treated him with respect. He also takes our calls directly when we request to speak to him directly. We need more doctors like him. Thanks so much Dr Mohammad!!!!
About Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184902512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.