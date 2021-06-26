See All Internal Medicine Doctors in McKinney, TX
Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Mohammad works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology-McKinney South
    4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 215, McKinney, TX 75069
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2021
    My fiance was treated by Dr. Farhan Mohammad. He is very compassionate, caring, honest and very understanding. He facilitated all of our requests. He even came on the weekends and after hours to visit my fiance at the hospital. He answered our calls outside of his working hours. He listened to our concerns and requests with an open mind. My fiance felt that Dr. Mohammad treated him with respect. He also takes our calls directly when we request to speak to him directly. We need more doctors like him. Thanks so much Dr Mohammad!!!!
    Jeya — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1184902512
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mohammad’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

