Dr. Farhan Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhan Malik, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8460 Holcomb Bridge Rd Fl 2, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 416-9995
-
2
Atlanta Knee and Sports Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-5005Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik and his nurse Leonie were extremely knowledgeable and efficient at their positions. They made the process so effortless!
About Dr. Farhan Malik, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saba University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.