Dr. Farhan Khan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Nishter Med Coll.

Dr. Khan works at Dr. Farhan M. Khan in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Farhan M. Khan
    472 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 714-6371
  2. 2
    Depelchin Children Center
    515 Park Grove Dr, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 398-1045
  3. 3
    Crescent Clinic pllc
    23211 Red River Dr, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 714-6371
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 29, 2018
    My son endured years of living in an environment that did not accept nor celebrate him. It literally took me years of counseling to accept this was actually even happening. By the time the root cause of the problem was established, depression had set in and my son had become suicidal. I sought and tried other psychiatrist in the past, only to end up. with a unavailable, non-engaged prescription writer. Dr Khan was referred to me by my son’s pediatrician. He is Over the Top AMAZING.
    REvans in Houston, TX — Jun 29, 2018
    About Dr. Farhan Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811195779
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Robert Packer Hosp/Guthrie Clin
    Medical Education
    • Nishter Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    • La Salle
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

