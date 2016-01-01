Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhan Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Rush University Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Locations
VNA Healthcare400 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4355
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
About Dr. Farhan Khan, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760593693
Education & Certifications
- University Missouri Hosp & Clinics
- University Hosp & Med Ctr
- University Hosp & Med Ctr
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
