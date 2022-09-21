Overview

Dr. Farhan Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Ali works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Overweight and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.