Dr. Farhan Ali, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farhan Ali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Weatherford.

Dr. Ali works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Overweight and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Heart Center of North Texas PA
    1017 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 334-2800

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Weatherford

Chest Pain
Overweight
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Overweight
Heart Disease

Chest Pain
Overweight
Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Obesity
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Polyneuropathy
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Aneurysm Stenting
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impella Device
Indigestion
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Thank you, thank you, thank you. Great crew. Very professional. He has been my doctor for the past seven years. Thank you.
    Jerry L Dickson — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Farhan Ali, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1396936357
    Education & Certifications

    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • St Louis College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali has seen patients for Chest Pain, Overweight and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

