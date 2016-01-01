See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Farhan Adam, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farhan Adam, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from PLYMOUTH STATE COLLEGE.

Dr. Adam works at Moccasin Bend Mental Hlth Inst in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute
    100 Moccasin Bend Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 991-8311

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Farhan Adam, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215293816
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PLYMOUTH STATE COLLEGE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adam works at Moccasin Bend Mental Hlth Inst in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Adam’s profile.

Dr. Adam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

