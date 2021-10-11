Dr. Farhan Abid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhan Abid, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhan Abid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Abid works at
Locations
-
1
Bma of Hialeah7170 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (954) 947-7545
-
2
Comprehensive Nephrology Specialist, LLC500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 107, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 947-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abid?
Dr. Abid and his office team are the best things that happened to me since my kidneys decided to malfunction. At the hospital and his office, you can expect nothing but the best-detailed care, professionalism, and nurturing. It was and has been my experience since the first time I came in contact with them. As long as is possible I will not see any other nephrologist. I wish all the other Drs I have to see will be at least half of what Dr. Abid and his office team are to me. They have been a blessing in my life for the last two years.
About Dr. Farhan Abid, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003077421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cleveland Clinic
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of Miami
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abid works at
Dr. Abid speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.