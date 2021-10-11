See All Nephrologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Farhan Abid, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farhan Abid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Abid works at Comprehensive Nephrology Specialist, LLC in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bma of Hialeah
    7170 W 20th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 947-7545
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Nephrology Specialist, LLC
    500 N Hiatus Rd Ste 107, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 947-7545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation

Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr. Abid and his office team are the best things that happened to me since my kidneys decided to malfunction. At the hospital and his office, you can expect nothing but the best-detailed care, professionalism, and nurturing. It was and has been my experience since the first time I came in contact with them. As long as is possible I will not see any other nephrologist. I wish all the other Drs I have to see will be at least half of what Dr. Abid and his office team are to me. They have been a blessing in my life for the last two years.
    C.Zambrana — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Farhan Abid, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003077421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhan Abid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

