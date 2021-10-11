Overview

Dr. Farhan Abid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Abid works at Comprehensive Nephrology Specialist, LLC in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.