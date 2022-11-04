See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sterling, VA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (196)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.

Dr. Zangeneh works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Diabetes & Osteroporosis Clinic
    46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 106, Sterling, VA 20165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 444-4450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (68)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I LOVE this office staff and Dr Z! I have been with him for approximately 12 years and have been through so much. He cares for his patients, sometimes it seems too much, but he truly wants to see his patients be at their best. When I found out I had breast cancer a year ago, he personally even called me and told me to call him if I needed anything. He stays up to date with all my other doctors and they even love it because they get so much information from him that helps them diagnose better (this from my general practitioner, oncologist as well as my cardiac oncologist). His staff also goes above and beyond!! At times they are behind, but as a specialist most are since it takes them longer to explain things. Dr Z is very honest and blunt! Though it may sting sometimes in what he says, I know he is telling me the truth and is always on my side to help my body be in optimum shape ! I highly recommend him!!
    Christy Spencer — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    25 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Persian
    1114936937
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Jefferson Med Coll Hosps
    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    American University Of The Caribbean
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zangeneh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zangeneh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zangeneh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zangeneh works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Sterling, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zangeneh’s profile.

    Dr. Zangeneh has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zangeneh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Zangeneh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zangeneh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zangeneh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zangeneh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

