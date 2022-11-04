Overview

Dr. Farhad Zangeneh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sterling, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean.



Dr. Zangeneh works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.