Dr. Farhad Yazdi, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Farhad Yazdi, DO
Overview
Dr. Farhad Yazdi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chamblee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.
Dr. Yazdi works at
Locations
-
1
Farhad Yazdi DO5001 Peachtree Blvd Ste 115, Chamblee, GA 30341 Directions (770) 458-8929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Yazdi?
Doctor answered all my questions thoroughly and explained what was going on
About Dr. Farhad Yazdi, DO
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1366534661
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Northside Med Ctr, Family Medicine Columbia Northside Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yazdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdi works at
Dr. Yazdi speaks Persian and Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.