Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD

Urology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Sateri works at Baltimore Imaging Center Corporate in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Erectile Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baltimore Imaging Center Corporate
    6615 Reisterstown Rd Fl 1, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 486-2298
  2. 2
    Farhad Sateri MD
    295 Stoner Ave Ste 303, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 848-4450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1558447326
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sateri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sateri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sateri has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Erectile Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sateri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sateri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sateri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sateri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sateri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

