Dr. Sateri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sateri works at
Locations
Baltimore Imaging Center Corporate6615 Reisterstown Rd Fl 1, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 486-2298
Farhad Sateri MD295 Stoner Ave Ste 303, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farhad Sateri, MD
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1558447326
Education & Certifications
- FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sateri accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sateri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sateri has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Erectile Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sateri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sateri speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sateri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sateri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sateri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sateri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.