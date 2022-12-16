See All Pediatric Plastic Surgery in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD

Pediatric Plastic Surgery
5 (40)
48 years of experience
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Plastic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Lausanne School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Rafizadeh works at Farhad Rafizadeh, M.D. in Morristown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farhad Rafizadeh, M.D.
    101 Madison Ave Ste 105, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-0928

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I couldn't believe that I was "one of those women" considering plastic surgery. I am fit, but my jowls and droopy eyelids were making me look older than I felt. When I called to inquire, Chris was so pleasant and put me at ease. At my consultation, Dr Rafizadeh was personable, patient and attentive. He made suggestions but was not aggressive. It was apparent that he is an artist as well as a surgeon. Before I left that day, I scheduled my surgery. I am absolutely thrilled with the results which are totally natural. I think i look two decades younger. I especially appreciated the leisureliness of the follow-up visits. I will miss seeing Chris and Dr Rafizadeh!
    — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD
    About Dr. Farhad Rafizadeh, MD

    • Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, French and Persian
    • 1770559064
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian
    • Morristown Meml Hospital
    • St Barnabas Med Ctr
    • Lausanne School of Medicine
    • Neuchatel University Switzerland
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rafizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafizadeh works at Farhad Rafizadeh, M.D. in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rafizadeh’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafizadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.