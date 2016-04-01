Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabbani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tabriz University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Farhad Rabbani MD9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 657-7676
Farhad Rabbani, MD16550 Ventura Blvd Ste 200, Encino, CA 91436 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rabbani, Is a great Medical Doctor and I know him and his staff for many years.... Ryan Gussman
About Dr. Farhad Rabbani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Eastern Farsi and Spanish
- 1770503161
Education & Certifications
- Tabriz University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabbani speaks Arabic, Eastern Farsi and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.
