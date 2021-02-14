Overview

Dr. Farhad Naseh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Naseh works at Maryland Eye Institute in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.