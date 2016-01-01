Dr. Motamedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhad Motamedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Farhad Motamedi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 508, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 575-9995
-
2
Martin Luther King Junior Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farhad Motamedi, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1891887287
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Coll P&S
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
