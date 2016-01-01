Overview

Dr. Farhad Farokhi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center and Rochelle Community Hospital.



Dr. Farokhi works at Cardiovascular Institute At Osf LLC in Rockford, IL with other offices in Dixon, IL and Mendota, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.