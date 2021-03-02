See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh

Dr. Anoosh works at Long Island Laparoscopic Surgery, PLLC in Port Jefferson, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Laparoscopic Surgeryp.l.l.c.
    625 Belle Terre Rd Ste 202, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-0220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mather Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Obesity Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Dr. Anoosh was great! Very friendly and answered all my questions before and after my procedure. Loved the options of doing televisit follow ups. Extremely easy and convenient.
    — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English
    1558501668
    Fellowship
    University of Pittsburgh
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farhad Anoosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anoosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anoosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anoosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anoosh works at Long Island Laparoscopic Surgery, PLLC in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anoosh’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anoosh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anoosh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anoosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anoosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.