Dr. Farha Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farha Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farha Khan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Minnetonka Medical Center15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
My new primary physician recommended Dr. Kahn to help get my diabetes control more targeted and effective and that's exactly what's happening. After 8+ years of "diabetes education" and middling results with other providers, Dr. Kahn and her staff have made a huge difference in my diabetes regimen, and therefore, a huge difference in my life. The results were almost immediate. I didn't know my previous regimen actually had me in a vicious cycle and hindered my progress; I assumed I was the problem, when what I needed was more expertise applied to my situation. Dr. Kahn and her staff are extremely sharp practitioners and their team is tight. Great communicators, out front on everything. Plus, they're all really nice to work with - down to earth, positive, and affirming.
About Dr. Farha Khan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1730121765
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical College, The New York Hospital, Cornell Medical Center|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Columbia University St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center|Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Columbia University St.Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Counseling and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.