Overview

Dr. Fares Hakim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.



Dr. Hakim works at Gastro Health in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.