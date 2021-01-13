Dr. Fares Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fares Hakim, MD
Overview
Dr. Fares Hakim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Hakim works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola PA5147 N 9th Ave Ste 311, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hakim is amazing. He listens and takes his time with you and is very thorough. I’m blessed he is my doctor.
About Dr. Fares Hakim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841383304
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Med College Of Georgia
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- French Institute Of Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakim has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.