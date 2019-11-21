Dr. Fareha Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareha Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fareha Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Advanced Psychiatry of Elgin2130 Point Blvd Ste 200, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 783-0307
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Malik is knowledgeable, professional and courteous and she is an expert in her field. We have had nothing but excellent care and good experiences. She is kind, thorough and compassionate and genuinely seems to care. The staff has been extremely accommodating, friendly and competent (especially Robin). I am very suspicious of any bad reviews and you should be too.
About Dr. Fareha Malik, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi and Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
