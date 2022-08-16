Overview

Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Kazi works at Champaign Dental Group in Frisco, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX, McKinney, TX and Flowermound, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.