Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD
Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Denton, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Star Renal Care Pllc8668 John Hickman Pkwy Ste 1003, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 842-8743Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Baylor Clinic4343 N Josey Ln # 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 668-9713
Star Renal Care1705 W University Dr Ste 112, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 842-8743
Flowermound Clinic4400 Long Prairie Rd, Flowermound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 668-9713
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazi?
Excellent care for my loved one.
About Dr. Fareha Kazi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1598797060
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Michigan State University
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kazi speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
