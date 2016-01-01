Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD is a dermatologist in Round Rock, TX. Dr. Sandoval completed a residency at Baylor College Of Medicine. She currently practices at Westlake Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sandoval is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Round Rock1760 Round Rock Ave, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 583-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Fareesa Sandoval, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- Female
- 1447571849
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Warts and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandoval speaks Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.