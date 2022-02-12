Overview

Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is a Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Oak Park, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.