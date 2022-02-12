See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is a Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Oak Park, IL, Oak Brook, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Urogynecology - Suite 1138
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-6000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic Obgyn - 10004 Kennerly Suite 230a
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-1800
  3. 3
    Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 660-3600
  4. 4
    Rush Oak Brook
    2011 York Rd, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 724-1300
  5. 5
    Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1645 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8060
  6. 6
    Rush Obstetrics and Gynecology - Olympia Fields
    3900 W 203rd St, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-6000
  7. 7
    Rush South Loop
    1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Benefit Fund
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1790702322
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fareesa Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

