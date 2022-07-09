Dr. Fareed Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareed Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fareed Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Locations
Mount Carmel Columbus Cardiology Consultants85 McNaughten Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 627-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shaikh communicate regarding procedure. Details step by step. Patient was very pleased. Post-Procedure results were detailed and positive.
About Dr. Fareed Shaikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
