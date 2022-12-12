Dr. Fareed Moses Collado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fareed Moses Collado, MD
Overview
Dr. Fareed Moses Collado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 714-5756
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1159, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very understanding .
About Dr. Fareed Moses Collado, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Filipino
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
