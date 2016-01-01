See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Fardis Shahrivar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Free University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Shahrivar works at Fardis Shahrivar MD in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fardis Shahrivar MD
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 295, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 729-4473

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689779746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Residency
    • State University of New York | White Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • State University of New York
    Medical Education
    • Free University
    Dr. Shahrivar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahrivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahrivar works at Fardis Shahrivar MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahrivar’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrivar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrivar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

