Dr. Shahrivar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fardis Shahrivar, MD
Overview
Dr. Fardis Shahrivar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Free University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
Fardis Shahrivar MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 295, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 729-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fardis Shahrivar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, German, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York | White Memorial Hospital
- State University of New York
- Free University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrivar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahrivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahrivar speaks German, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrivar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.