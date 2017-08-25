Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
Locations
Marina Del Rey Office13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 829-5888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Schrier Family Chiropractic8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 415, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 829-5888
South Bay Spine Group2573 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 829-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mobin is an excellent surgeon who gives patients the real deal. I came to him after 2 years of uncessessful treatment for low back pain, numerous pains meds, many therapy appointments, 7 epidurals, and 3 other neurosurgeons who couldn't figure out what was wrong with me. After my lumbar discetomy I felt relief right away. Dr. Mobin likes to see his patients get back on their feet and enjoy life instead of being dependent on medications, and that's what I call a real caring doctor.
About Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University California Davis Med Center
- Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
