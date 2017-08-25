See All Neurosurgeons in Marina Del Rey, CA
Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.

Dr. Mobin works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marina Del Rey Office
    13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Schrier Family Chiropractic
    8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 415, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5888
  3. 3
    South Bay Spine Group
    2573 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste B, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2017
    Dr. Mobin is an excellent surgeon who gives patients the real deal. I came to him after 2 years of uncessessful treatment for low back pain, numerous pains meds, many therapy appointments, 7 epidurals, and 3 other neurosurgeons who couldn't figure out what was wrong with me. After my lumbar discetomy I felt relief right away. Dr. Mobin likes to see his patients get back on their feet and enjoy life instead of being dependent on medications, and that's what I call a real caring doctor.
    N. Broughton in Los Angeles, CA — Aug 25, 2017
    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1659316156
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • University California Davis Med Center
    • Univ Of California Davis Medical Center
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

