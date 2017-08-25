Overview

Dr. Fardad Mobin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.



Dr. Mobin works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.