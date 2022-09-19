Overview

Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Esmailian works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.