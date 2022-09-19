Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmailian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD
Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3851Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esmailian came into our lives like an angel and a superhero at a moment's notice and saved my father's life. I have never been around a more knowledgeable, confident and reassuring doctor in my life and I owe our family's current happiness and stability to the excellent care he took of my dad. Dr. Esmailian is known to take on the most challenging of heart procedures, and despite my dad having a complex quad heart bypass surgery about a week ago, he is now home comfortable and we here all have tears of joy. I am forever grateful to Dr. Esmailian and his wonderful team.
About Dr. Fardad Esmailian, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1861426314
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Esmailian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esmailian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esmailian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esmailian has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Pleural Effusion and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmailian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmailian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmailian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmailian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmailian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.