Overview

Dr. Farbod Malek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Methodist Heart Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Malek works at Steward Orthopedics & Sport Medicine San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.