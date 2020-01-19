Dr. Farbod Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farbod Malek, MD
Overview
Dr. Farbod Malek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Methodist Heart Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Steward Orthopedics & Sport Medicine San Antonio7500 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 248-0369
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! We are so fortunate to have met him. He is highly skilled and very caring & compassionate.
About Dr. Farbod Malek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer center/ Cornell University
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Southern CA
- SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Malek has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malek speaks Persian and Spanish.
