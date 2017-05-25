See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Esmailian works at LA RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samuel Chin Medical Corporation
    3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 430-7373
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Fe Surgery Center Inc.
    10861 Cherry St Ste 108, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 994-3623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Skin Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Restylane® Injections
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2017
    I found Dr. E online after being up longs nights doing my research. I read all the great reviews and his before and after photos where amazing. I had 2 other doctors that I had it narrowed down to. Dr. E was the first and last one I saw. I was blown away by him and his staff. Sam was exceptional thru the whole process. Dr. E is super smart, and very down to earth, not your typical plastic surgery office. I couldn't be happier with my results. Highly recommend him.
    Long Beach, CA — May 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578677969
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmailian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esmailian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esmailian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esmailian works at LA RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Esmailian’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmailian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmailian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmailian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmailian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

