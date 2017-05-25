Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmailian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD
Overview
Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Esmailian works at
Locations
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-7373Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Fe Surgery Center Inc.10861 Cherry St Ste 108, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (310) 994-3623
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. E online after being up longs nights doing my research. I read all the great reviews and his before and after photos where amazing. I had 2 other doctors that I had it narrowed down to. Dr. E was the first and last one I saw. I was blown away by him and his staff. Sam was exceptional thru the whole process. Dr. E is super smart, and very down to earth, not your typical plastic surgery office. I couldn't be happier with my results. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Farbod Esmailian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1578677969
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Medical Center
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esmailian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esmailian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esmailian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Esmailian speaks Bengali.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmailian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmailian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmailian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmailian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.