Overview

Dr. Faraz Kureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Kureshi works at Axis Cardiovascular Pllc in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.