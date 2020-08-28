Dr. Faraz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faraz Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faraz Khan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1415 La Concha Ln, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2286
-
2
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3941
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan is an amazingly caring and thorough physician. He took the time to explain my situation as well as answer all questions. He was persistent in me getting the care that was needed. He saved my life. He communicates well and makes sure that you have a clear understanding of your medical needs. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Faraz Khan, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1770559957
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas - San Antonio
- Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Dehydration and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.