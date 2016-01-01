Dr. Faraz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faraz Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faraz Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
About Dr. Faraz Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1932333473
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad speaks Dutch.
Dr. Ahmad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.