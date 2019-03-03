Dr. Farangis Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farangis Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farangis Habib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College In Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Habib works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4821
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
Dr. Habib has been seeing our son since he was born and we cannot recommend her enough. She is extremely thorough, caring, and listens to the parents' concerns. My son was severely underweight at his 6-week appointment and Dr. Habib got him on track with his feeding and he soon climbed up the growth chart. She's treated him through ear infections, throat infection, the flu, etc. and has always followed up with us after each appointment to see how he's doing with medications. She's amazing.
About Dr. Farangis Habib, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1932423662
Education & Certifications
- Toledo Children's Hospital
- Dow Medical College In Karachi, Pakistan
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.