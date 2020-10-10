Overview

Dr. Faran Bashir, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Punjab Univ. and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.



Dr. Bashir works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.