Dr. Faran Bashir, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faran Bashir, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Punjab Univ. and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Bashir works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006
    Affiliated Cardiologists of AZ
    9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85037
    Ali A Askari PC
    1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 10, 2020
    Absolutely one of the best. Has been my cardiologist for about 15 years now. Very knowledgeable and spends time with me when I have appointments. I use the Goodyear office as I live in the West Valley. Very close. Office staff are also very helpful. Would highly recommend Dr. Bashir and his partners for heart issues. They cover it all.
    Ron Johnson — Oct 10, 2020
    About Dr. Faran Bashir, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    33 years of experience
    English, Arabic, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    1316944721
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Jersey City Medical Center
    King Edward Medical College Punjab Univ.
    Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faran Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bashir works at Banner University Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bashir’s profile.

    Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bashir speaks Arabic, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

