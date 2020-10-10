Dr. Faran Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faran Bashir, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Punjab Univ. and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Affiliated Cardiologists of AZ9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 277-6181
Ali A Askari PC1331 N 7th St Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 277-6181
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely one of the best. Has been my cardiologist for about 15 years now. Very knowledgeable and spends time with me when I have appointments. I use the Goodyear office as I live in the West Valley. Very close. Office staff are also very helpful. Would highly recommend Dr. Bashir and his partners for heart issues. They cover it all.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College Punjab Univ.
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bashir speaks Arabic, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
