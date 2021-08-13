Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabdiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard
Dr. Shabdiz works at
Locations
-
1
Entrust Medical Group1140 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 543-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shabdiz?
My wife had an inner ear test canceled when she arrived for her appointment after a month of waiting and no advance notice. When we tried to reschedule that test, it was going to be another 6 weeks of waiting. I complained bitterly and was told that the Office Manager, named Christian, was not available but would call me back. A couple of hours later I received Christian's call, he was extremely apologetic and helpful, he had managed to get my wife back on the schedule the very next week, and then when we arrived for that appointment, he made a point of coming out to introduce himself to me and once again apologized for the past circumstances. In a world of being forced to use websites to communicate and talking to people in a foreign country with strange accents and speech patterns, it was extremely refreshing to deal with a person with a soul and a desire to perform at a high standard to provide customer service. Thank you, Christian. Respectfully, Randy & Catherine Hix
About Dr. Faramarz Shabdiz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1790955052
Education & Certifications
- Harvard
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabdiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabdiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shabdiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shabdiz works at
Dr. Shabdiz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabdiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shabdiz speaks Persian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabdiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabdiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabdiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabdiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.