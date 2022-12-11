Dr. Faramarz Samie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faramarz Samie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faramarz Samie, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dr. Samie works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samie?
Very professional office, everyone is courteous and empathetic
About Dr. Faramarz Samie, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982646782
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
