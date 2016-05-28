Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD
Overview
Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan N Narimanova Medical Institute and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Alav Medical Corporation16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 200, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 429-2404
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The staff is very friendly. Dr. Alav and his assistant are wonderful. He listens and he is also aware of what your insurance will cover and won't and makes suggestion so help with the expenses. Both my husband and I have been in and we both are thrilled with the care. He is very knowledgeable! He was recommended by a friend and I have already recommended him to others.
About Dr. Faramarz Alav, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508825027
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Azerbaijan N Narimanova Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alav speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.