Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD
Overview
Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Univ Hosp and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Mount St. Mary's Neighborhood Health Center3101 9th St, Niagara Falls, NY 14305 Directions (716) 284-8917Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Center for Women5300 Military Rd # 22, Lewiston, NY 14092 Directions (716) 298-2224
The Center for Innovative GYN Care325 Claremont Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (888) 787-4379
Manhattan Office352 7th Ave Rm 1202, New York, NY 10001 Directions (888) 787-4379
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Touchan is a top notch surgeon who cares about the well-being of his patients. I feel fortunate to have been in his care.
About Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184887853
Education & Certifications
- University Of Buffalo School Of Medicine
- University At Damascus
- Aleppo Univ Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touchan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Touchan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Touchan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Touchan has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touchan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Touchan speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Touchan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touchan.
