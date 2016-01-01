See All Cardiologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Golyan works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinai Northshore Med Assocs
    6902 Austin St Fl 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotension
Chest Pain
Syncope
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174559926
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faraidoon Golyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golyan works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Golyan’s profile.

    Dr. Golyan has seen patients for Hypotension, Chest Pain and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Golyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

