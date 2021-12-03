Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farahnaz Angella, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Florida Electrophysiologist Associates180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 589-6124
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can’t express how impressed I am with the care and attention Dr Angella has shown me! Due to some frustrating incidents with my prior EP, my cardiologist recommended that I get another opinion regarding my cardiac “episodes”. I did not feel as though my previous EP was “hearing” my concerns about my health, and when I felt worse after my second ablation (in four months), it was time to move on… I am so glad I did! When I first met with Dr Angella, she patiently listened to all that I had to express about how frustrated I was feeling and she approached my case like a detective! She asked that I give her a week to do some investigating (going to Bethesda to find my records, etc). She worked fast and called me within two working days, spending lots of time on the phone explaining her theories. Her office promptly called (when she said they would) and set up everything for my next ablation. When at JFK, it was apparent that the hospital nurses and support staff respect Dr Angella.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073557815
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Angella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angella has seen patients for Heart Disease, Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Angella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.