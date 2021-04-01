Dr. Farah Tejpar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tejpar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Tejpar, MD
Dr. Farah Tejpar, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5430
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
How was your appointment with Dr. Tejpar?
I saw doctor Tejpar at the Cleveland clinic for a second opinion after the first dr or Physician assistant did not do anything for my problem. Dr Tejpar Was able to solve my problem and help me with a solution, Also giving me other alternatives and therapies. She has an amazing bedside manner and she cares about her patients.
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962795385
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
