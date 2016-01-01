Dr. Farah Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farah Sultan, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Sultan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India - M.D. and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Vitalogy Wellness Center2704 20th St S, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 413-8599Monday10:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farah Sultan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1750499596
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine - Baylor University in Houston, Texas at San Jacinto Methodist Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Christian Medical College in Vellore, India - M.D.
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
