Overview

Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Salahuddin works at Rheum Without Walls in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.