Dr. Farah Salahuddin, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Aurora Health Center1020 35th St Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53140 Directions (262) 652-3500
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Kenosha North3601 30th Ave Ste 203, Kenosha, WI 53144 Directions (262) 652-8001
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Excellent! Been seeing her for 6 years. Helped me with Hashimotos and weight, bone density. She listens to me and gives good advice. 5 stars for sure!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- LSU Med Sch
- Raritan Bay MC
- Raritan Bay MC
- King Edward Med Coll
Dr. Salahuddin has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salahuddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
