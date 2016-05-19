Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah Rana, MD
Overview
Dr. Farah Rana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Leandro, CA.
Dr. Rana works at
Locations
Pacific Health Clinic1040 Davis St Ste 103, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 686-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr. was very caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Farah Rana, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1770513608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
